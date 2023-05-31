Indian official fined $640 for ordering to drain reservoir to recover phone he lost

An Indian official has been slapped with a fine of $640 (RS 53,092) by the government after he recently ordered to drain a reservoir in the Chhattisgarh state to find his lost phone — an incident happened a few days back. Rajesh Vishwas was posted at Pakhanjur town in Kanker district as a food officer, he now faces allegations of misusing his position.

He was suspended on May 26 after he allegedly asked to pump out water from a reservoir to retrieve his lost phone which was fallen down while taking a selfie.

Media reports have mentioned that around two million litres (440,000 gallons) of water was taken out of the reservoir for a phone worth about $1,200. The water of the Kherkatta Dam was emptied in over two days, which started on Tuesday.

Vishwas' suspension was confirmed by Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla, who said as mentioned by media reports: "The official had no authority to drain the water. Hence, he has been suspended."

Shukla told The National newspaper, "He has been suspended until an inquiry. Water is an essential resource and it cannot be wasted like this."



Media reports mentioned that Vishwas had gone to Paralkot reservoir for a picnic with friends on May 21, but he dropped his phone into the 10-foot-deep reservoir.

Reports claimed that Vishwas said his phone slipped out of his hand while taking a selfie, and he had to get it back as the device had official departmental data.

In a video statement, Shukla was quoted as saying that the pump ran for several days. However, when the phone was finally found it was damaged and useless. Here's what Rajesh Vishwas had said Vishwas told The Indian Express, "Since I am a local, some villagers who know swimming dove in to find my phone. They looked for it for two days. When they failed to locate it by Tuesday, they suggested draining the water by a few feet."

"I said the phone would be damaged by now, but the locals, who share a good rapport with me, insisted that they would find it for me," he added.

He further added, "I called up the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Water Resources Department (RC Dhivar), who gave oral permission as it was just a few feet of water. On Tuesday night, I hired a diesel pump for Rs 7,500 and drained around three feet of water from the reservoir over a period of two days."

(With inputs from agencies)

