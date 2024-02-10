Indian man wins millions in lottery after putting children's birth dates in draw ticket

In a jubilant turn of events, Rajeev Arikkatt, an Indian immigrant residing in the United Arab Emirates, is basking in the glow of a life-altering victory after clinching a staggering 15 million dirhams (approximately ₹33 crore or $15.08mn) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The unexpected windfall unfolded during raffle draw number 260, where Rajeev, employed at an architectural firm in Al Ain, received the winning ticket, number 037130, as a complimentary addition, Khaleej Times reported.

Having engaged in the Big Ticket draws for the past three years, Rajeev, who shares his home with his wife and two children aged five and eight, found special meaning in the winning ticket. It featured the birthdays of his cherished children in a sentimental layer to his stroke of luck.

Purchasing lottery tickets for past 3 years: Rajeev Arikkatt

Rajiv intends to spread the joy by dividing the prize money equally among 19 others, turning his individual triumph into a community celebration.

Having engaged in the Big Ticket draws for the past three years, Rajeev, who shares his home with his wife and two children aged five and eight, found special meaning in the winning ticket. It featured the birthdays of his cherished children in a sentimental layer to his stroke of luck.

"I have been residing in Al Ain for more than 10 years. I have been purchasing tickets for the past 3 years. This is the first time I have won a lottery. This time, me and my wife selected tickets with numbers 7 and 13, which are the birth dates of our children. Two months ago, I missed Dh1 million by a whisker with the same combination, but this time I was fortunate," shared Rajeev in an interview with Khaleej Times about the ticket bought on January 11.

The 40-year-old from Kerala, holding six tickets in total for the draw, expressed high hopes for a victory. To his surprise, it was the complimentary ticket that secured his momentous win.

"I got a special offer from Big Ticket, whereas I got four tickets for free when I purchased two. While I have always been hoping to win, this time the expectations were high with six tickets in the draw."

Recounting the surreal moment when show hosts Richard and Bouchra contacted him, Rajeev said, "I was speechless. I couldn't describe the feelings in words. I recognised Richard's voice, as I had been listening to it for years. I knew he called the winners, but I never imagined it was the first prize. It was a surprise. This is a life-changing moment, not just for me but for others in our group."