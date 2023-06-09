Indian man creates fake matrimony profile of wife to hoodwink court in civil lawsuit

A man in the Indian state of Punjab was arrested after he, in collaboration with his brother and father, allegedly created a fake account of his estranged wife on a matrimonial website to mislead the court.

A First Information Report was filed by the wife in this case Varinda Kodal in Dugri about 100 km west of Chandigarh

In her complaint, the woman said that she married Neel on August 29, 2022.

Due to strained relationship between the couple, they started residing separately from October 15, 2022.

Later, a case under sections 406, 498A of the IPC was registered against the accused on January 5 at Dugri police station.

The accused applied for bail at the Punjab and Haryana high court and during hearing on April 11, the accused had produced forged proofs including a screenshot of an account on a matrimonial site.

The woman added that the accused created a mail id similar to her mail id and also procured a mobile number which was similar to her for the fake matrimonial account.

The accused took the screenshots of the identity proof and produced it before the court.

Also watch | Gravitas: Young married couples receive contraceptives as wedding gifts × Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at Dugri police station stated that a case under sections 419, 420, 120B, 465, 468, 471 of the IPC and 43, 66C and 66D of Information Act has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station, Hindustan Times reported.

This is not the first time that the misuse of matrimonial sites has come out in open.

Last month, a 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping women through matrimonial websites on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Anshul Jain, a resident of Gurugram. The police also found the accused was using WhatsApp numbers only to access matrimonial websites and to contact the targets.

There are around 1500 matrimonial sites in India. The wedding industry in the world's fifth largest economy is worth a whopping $50 billion.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE