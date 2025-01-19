In a tragic incident on Saturday evening, a 27-year-old woman tourist from Pune and her 26-year-old paragliding instructor, Sumal Nepali, were killed in a paragliding accident in Keri village, North Goa. According to police reports, the accident occurred around 5 pm when the paraglider crashed into a ravine shortly after takeoff from the Keri Plateau.

Advertisment

Also Read | Family of British-Israeli hostage prepares for reunion, ‘won’t believe it until it happens’

Here's what happened

The woman, identified as Shivani Dable, was visiting Goa with a friend and had opted for a paragliding session with an adventure sports company. The company is reportedly operating illegally, as per the police's investigation. Tragically, the paraglider plunged shortly after departure, leading to the deaths of both Dable and her instructor.

Advertisment

Also Read | Groom-to-be going to distribute wedding invitations dies in car fire in Delhi

The official stated that both individuals suffered severe fractures and other injuries. They were rushed to the hospital but were declared "brought dead," a term used when a patient arrives deceased.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh mela fire: Tents, huts gutted in India's Prayagraj; UP CM Adityanath visits site

Advertisment

Goa, the smallest state in India located along the western coast, draws millions of tourists, both domestic and international, every year with its picturesque beaches and serene landscapes, particularly during the December-January peak season.

Also Read | Who are Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, & Doron Steinbrecher? First Israeli hostages set to be freed under Gaza ceasefire

Investigation and legal action

The police have registered a case against the owner of the adventure sports company, Shekhar Raizada, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for endangering human life, according to PTI.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether any safety protocols were violated.