/How sudden rain after heat waves triggers vector-borne outbreaks

Medical experts suggest that periods of extreme heat followed by sudden rainfall can significantly increase the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika, and West Nile fever. This comes after an alteration in temperatures and weather patterns, giving a conducive environment for the incubation of several viruses as temperatures rise and fall.



Technically, Vector-borne diseases are caused by pathogens after getting transmitted from an infected animal to a human by a vector (a living organism, like a tick or mosquito). The diseases include dengue, Zika virus, malaria, Chikungunya and yellow fever. Based on the data, vector-borne diseases account for over 17 per cent of all infectious diseases, which cause more than 700,000 deaths annually in the world.



The sudden rainfall influences the pathogens, vectors and hosts responsible for vector-borne diseases, resulting in climate change-driven shifts in temperature and rainfall patterns that can significantly affect how these diseases spread.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Science behind why sudden weather shifts cause intense migraines

The doctor claims temperature and rainfall are most critical factors

In response to the outbreaks, Dr Rajat Kant Jain, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine and Physicians at Kailash Deepak Hospital, stated that temperature and rainfall are among the most critical environmental factors which influence the life cycle of disease-carrying mosquitoes and other vectors.



"During a heat wave, high temperatures accelerate mosquito development. Warmer conditions shorten the time required for mosquito eggs to mature into adults and can also speed up the replication of viruses and parasites inside the mosquito. As a result, mosquitoes become capable of transmitting infections more quickly," Dr Rajat Kant Jain said.

"When heavy rain arrives after prolonged heat, the risk increases further. Rainwater accumulates in puddles, drains, containers, discarded tyres, and other stagnant water sources, creating numerous breeding sites for mosquitoes. Dormant mosquito eggs that survive dry conditions can hatch rapidly when exposed to water. This often leads to an explosion in mosquito populations within days or weeks of rainfall," he added.



"The combination of heat and moisture is particularly favourable for species such as Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, the primary vectors of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika. High temperatures increase mosquito activity and feeding frequency, while rainfall ensures a steady supply of breeding habitats. Together, these factors can significantly increase disease transmission," Dr Jain also said.



Noting about the climate researchers, Dr Jain also highlighted the broader impact of climate change on public health. He noted that extreme weather events, including heat waves, heavy rainfall, floods, and shifting precipitation patterns, are contributing to the spread of vector-borne diseases into new regions. Outbreaks are increasingly being connected to unusual weather events that generate favourable conditions for vectors to thrive.