/Harvest Moon: September's full moon peaks this weekend. India time, moonrise and more

September's full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, will reach its peak on Saturday (September 26). This full moon is closest to the annual fall equinox. Harvest Moon will rise very soon after the sun sets, which means you get evenings with bright moonlight. Peak illumination will occur during daytime in the Western Hemisphere, making sunset the best time to watch it. In India, the best views will be seen at night. Here is everything to know about the Harvest Moon.

The full moon occurring closest to the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere is designated the Harvest Moon. The equinox took place on September 22. The name reflects the additional light in the evening due to early moonrise, which traditionally gave farmers more time to harvest their crops. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the moon will rise at around the same time every evening for several days.

Why is Harvest Moon different?

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This makes the Harvest Moon an astronomical wonder. Typically, every day's moonrise is delayed by about 50 minutes compared to the previous day. But Harvest Moon seems to rise at approximately the same time for several days in a row. In the US, the difference is almost 25 to 30 minutes each night. The gap is only about 10 to 20 minutes in Canada and Europe.

As the moon rises, it will appear warm golden or orange because of the Rayleigh Scattering effect, where the sunlight is filtered through Earth's atmosphere. It will also appear larger due to the moon illusion optical effect from Friday, September 25, through Sunday, September 27. The moon will be nearly full before and after it peaks.

Best time to watch Harvest Moon



According to astronomers, September 25 and 27 will be the best nights to watch the Harvest Moon. It peaks at 12:49 pm in the eastern US on September 26, at 9:49 am PT, 5:49 pm in the UK and 10:19 pm in India.