/French official allegedly drugged 200-plus women to force them to pee — ‘sexual fantasy’ scheme exposed

A French official has been accused of drug-facilitated abuse of over 200 women by spiking their drinks before taking them on walking job interviews. The powerful diuretic would make them lose bladder control, forcing some of them to pee in the open while others wet themselves. Christian Nègre didn't allow them to use the toilet, making their situation worse. He has held senior positions at France's culture ministry and would interview women for ministry roles. The man reportedly kept a spreadsheet labelled "Experiments", with the dates, doses and the reactions of these women, Daily Mail reported. Allegations against Nègre first came to light in 2018 after a colleague accused him of trying to photograph a senior official's legs. Later, the police found that he had been carrying out a form of abuse called "chemical submission". While he was removed from the government position in 2019, he continues to work in the private sector as the case drags on.

The lawyers representing the women are angry at the six-year-long delay in getting them justice. Many victims say the long wait has left them angry and exhausted. Another said she was diagnosed with PTSD and stopped applying for jobs. Louise Beriot, a lawyer for several of the women, said, Nègre did all this under the pretext of a "sexual fantasy”. "This is about power and domination over women’s bodies … through humiliation and control." Unions say it reeks of a "systemic problem" as no action was taken against him following complaints that he took pictures of women's legs during meetings.

Women recount horrifying and humiliating ordeal



Some of the victims have detailed their ordeal at the hands of Negre, who sought to abuse and control them by drugging them and then not forcing them to continue with the walking interviews. The women said they experienced dizziness and trembled, and were left feeling humiliated. Marketing expert Sylvie Delezenne recalled that she travelled to Paris in 2015, where Nègre took her around the Tuileries gardens for the interview. She was forced to continue to walk as she started feeling ill and was denied a toilet break. She was forced to relieve herself beside a tunnel while Nègre covered her with his jacket. The episode left her devastated, she said.