/'Degree on That Chick’ trend goes viral after bizarre male rant on woman's PhD post: 'Men aren't impressed...'

A woman became the target of a flurry of sexist comments after she shared a photo of herself, informing everyone that she had completed her PhD at the prestigious Oxford University. A section of men seemingly took it as an opportunity to attack her, calling her a "cat lady" and that "men aren't impressed by degrees", news.com.au reported. Dr Juliet Turner, an ecologist and biologist, shared an X post about her academic milestone on November 15. It soon turned into a bashing ground for insecure men. Her thesis was about the evolution of co-operation and the division of labour in insects. “I passed my viva exam! After four years of research, I successfully defended my thesis. You can call me doctor,” she wrote. Her friends and family congratulated Turner on her achievement. However, a section of men started posting nasty messages, telling her that men aren't impressed with degrees.

Weird male backlash on woman's PhD post

“Just look at that degree on that chick. Said no man ever,” one wrote. “No grandmother on her deathbed was ever asked, so what was your thesis on?” Another male user wrote. Others took it as a chance to tell her that she should be having babies instead of making academic headway. “Them eggs aren’t getting any younger,” a user wrote, with another saying, “Congrats on successfully becoming a biologist but failing at biology. You are 30 years old with no kids or husband. A genetic dead-end."

The vile comments didn't end here, and someone referred to her as a "cat lady" who could have had several babies during the time the 27-year-old spent getting her PhD. Turner was left dumbfounded by the nasty comments on her post that has since garnered millions of views. She posted screenshots of some of the worst comments, writing, “POV: you are a young woman celebrating a recent academic success.” Taking a shot at all these men, Turner wrote that she would have been devastated if her "motivation for getting a PhD was to impress this guy and women-hating friends." She wrote, "Thankfully, it was not. So I can just laugh about it instead."

