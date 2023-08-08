France arrests German man accused of holding his wife captive for 12 years

French authorities said Monday they arrested a German man following the discovery of his wife who had been held captive for 12 years in their residence in Forbach, situated in eastern France near the German border.

According to a police source cited by AFP, the woman, also German, was found naked and with a shaven head in a bedroom secured with metal wire. She had endured probable torture and her body had multiple injuries, including fractures in both legs and fingers.

The lady was hospitalised and is now receiving medical care.

How did the Police discover the lady?

The incident has drawn the attention of authorities in both France and Germany. The woman's plight came to light after she managed to contact German police over the weekend, who subsequently alerted their French counterparts.

She revealed that she had been held captive and subjected to abuse by her husband since 2011.

The 55-year-old man is now facing serious charges, including kidnapping, aggravated rape, and acts of torture and barbarism, as reported by French broadcaster BFMTV. He is currently detained in the eastern French city of Metz.

Diary-like notebook recovered from apartment

An ongoing investigation has revealed the discovery of a diary-like notebook in the apartment, which is believed to have been used by the man to document his actions and the feeding times for his wife.

Despite initial reports, authorities clarified that there were no indications of blood or violence at the scene.

Local prosecutor Olivier Glady also mentioned the presence of around nine cats in the apartment. He clarified that metal bars found in the apartment were intended to keep the cats contained, contrary to earlier speculations.

Neighbours interviewed by Germany's Bild newspaper described the man as polite and indicated that he had informed them his wife had cancer and was in pain due to her illness. Some neighbours reported hearing screams but thought his wife was suffering from grave illness.

(With inputs from agencies)