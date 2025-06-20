F-35 stuck in India: 'Stealth code' talk, ‘OLX listing’, Modi-Starmer memes swirl about UK fighter jet stranded for 6 days

An F-35 from UK, one of the world's most expensive fighter jets, has been stuck at an airport in southern India for the past six days. Amid its continuing presence at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, Indian media reports suggested that its 'stealth code' has been ‘cracked’. And someone put the plane ‘for sale’ on the second-hand goods trading platform OLX. Social media speculation went into overdrive after an animated conversation between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the recent G7 Summit in Canada. What's really happening? Here is what we know:

British F-35 in India: What's the current status?

The F35s can operate undetected, having advanced sensors, mission systems, and low-observable technology. The Royal Navy's F-35B Lightning is a multirole stealth aircraft that took to the air from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales. The F-35 landed at the airport six days ago. First, it was reported that the multi-million dollar aircraft was there for refuelling. Later, it emerged that it was forced to land due to a technical glitch. Apparently, the aircraft was engaged in some manoeuvres in the Indo-Pacific when it faced issues.



A report in the Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi said the plane was initially set to return from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (June 15) after refuelling. But it developed some mechanical snag, and could not leave for the UK.



The pilot and others are in the city, under heavy security, said the report.

Whats' the talk of India ‘cracking stealth code’ of F35 all about?

A report in the Indian newspaper The Economic Times, meanwhile, claimed the Indian Air Force had 'identified and detected' the F-35 B, having cracked the 'stealth code'.



"The IAF's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) identified and cleared the stealth aircraft, showcasing India's ability to track sophisticated, low-observable aircraft," said the report.

The IAF did not make any such claims. In an X post on June 15, it had said: “On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F35B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery.”

But the Indian newspaper report said this “reveals the IACCS, a network of sensors, radars, and control centres, was able to track and identify the F-35B despite its stealth capabilities. Second, the IAF responded promptly and efficiently, offering all necessary support for the aircraft’s recovery and eventual return to its operations.”

Was F-35 listed on OLX?

Social media posts claimed that someone had put up the jet for sale on OLX. That, obviously, is sarcastic. A fact-check report in the Malayala Manorama newspaper said that the post appeared to be fake, and was not actually found on the official OLX website. It may have been designed to look like an OLX listing, to bring out the irony of its real cost and current inactive status.

In the alleged post, the jet was described as driven by a lady doctor. The description said: “Neighbours envy. Automatic parking. Brand new tires. New Battery.”

Did Modi and Starmer discuss F-35 stranding in India?

Amid all the brouhaha, an animated conversation without audio, between Indian PM Modi and UK's Starmer caught the attention of social media watchers.



One user claimed the interaction was "animated, a bit agitated, discussing something important."

"I feel it (the jet) is waiting for India's permission to take off. We are not letting him", the user added.



Those posts, again, are sarcastic.