/Did Israel use guided spike missile? Here's all you need to know about the weapon amid claims of them being fired in Gaza hospital attack

The Spike missile family, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is regarded as one of the world’s most advanced guided weapon systems
New questions have surfaced over the type of weapon used in the deadly strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, with experts suggesting Israel deployed a guided Spike missile in the attack. Weapons analyst Dheifallah Al-Dabboubi, cited in reports, argued that the destruction pattern at the site was unusually precise, consistent with a guided strike rather than the widespread damage typical of cluster munitions. The concentrated impact suggested a deliberate choice of target.
Human rights observers also studied the trajectory of the munition, observing it originated from the northwest and followed a guided path—matching the known capabilities of the Spike missile family. The Hind Rajab Foundation, which analysed the evidence, went further, accusing the Israeli military of carrying out a calculated “double-tap” strike designed to hit not only the hospital but also medics, first responders, and journalists in the area. Such an action, if confirmed, could constitute a war crime under international law.
Also Read: Ukraine shows off 'Long Neptune': A domestic missile that can hit targets 1,000 km inside Russia. Here's how it's an 'upgrade' on R-360 Neptune
The Spike missile family, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is among the most advanced guided weapon systems in the world. A prominent model, the Spike LR2, is a fifth-generation, electro-optical, multi-platform missile that can be launched from infantry units, armored vehicles, helicopters, and naval platforms.
Also Read: Sea Monster? Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles launched as Moscow embarks on $100 bn Navy expansion to face rivals in the seas
These features make the Spike system highly accurate and lethal, capable of neutralising not just armoured vehicles but also buildings and small, high-value targets. If confirmed, the use of such a system would underline both the precision and the controversy surrounding modern guided weaponry.