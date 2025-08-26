Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Did Israel use guided spike missile? Here's all you need to know about the weapon amid claims of them being fired in Gaza hospital attack

Did Israel use guided spike missile? Here's all you need to know about the weapon amid claims of them being fired in Gaza hospital attack

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 15:49 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 15:49 IST
Did Israel use guided spike missile? Here's all you need to know about the weapon amid claims of them being fired in Gaza hospital attack

Did Israel use guided spike missile? Photograph: (X (@X/@RAFAELdefense))

Story highlights

The Spike missile family, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is regarded as one of the world’s most advanced guided weapon systems

New questions have surfaced over the type of weapon used in the deadly strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, with experts suggesting Israel deployed a guided Spike missile in the attack. Weapons analyst Dheifallah Al-Dabboubi, cited in reports, argued that the destruction pattern at the site was unusually precise, consistent with a guided strike rather than the widespread damage typical of cluster munitions. The concentrated impact suggested a deliberate choice of target.

Human rights observers also studied the trajectory of the munition, observing it originated from the northwest and followed a guided path—matching the known capabilities of the Spike missile family. The Hind Rajab Foundation, which analysed the evidence, went further, accusing the Israeli military of carrying out a calculated “double-tap” strike designed to hit not only the hospital but also medics, first responders, and journalists in the area. Such an action, if confirmed, could constitute a war crime under international law.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What Are Spike Missiles?

The Spike missile family, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is among the most advanced guided weapon systems in the world. A prominent model, the Spike LR2, is a fifth-generation, electro-optical, multi-platform missile that can be launched from infantry units, armored vehicles, helicopters, and naval platforms.

Trending Stories

Key Capabilities of the Spike LR2

  • Extended range: Up to 5.5 km for ground-launched versions
  • Electro-optical guidance: equipped with advanced infrared and day sensors, allowing operators to engage targets in both clear and adverse conditions
  • Multiple firing modes: including fire-and-forget, fire-and-observe with in-flight control, and fire-to-coordinates for striking pre-mapped targets
  • Warhead versatility: tandem HEAT (high-explosive anti-tank) for armored targets, as well as penetration and airburst modes for fortified structures and personnel
  • Resistant to countermeasures: designed to function effectively even against GPS and electronic jamming
  • Cross-family compatibility: interchangeable across different Spike variants, which reduces cost and simplifies battlefield logistics

These features make the Spike system highly accurate and lethal, capable of neutralising not just armoured vehicles but also buildings and small, high-value targets. If confirmed, the use of such a system would underline both the precision and the controversy surrounding modern guided weaponry.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics