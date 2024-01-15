India: Delhi records coldest day of season at 3.3C, no respite from fog till Saturday

The temperature in Delhi dipped further down to 3.3 degrees Celsius on Monday morning (Jan 15), marking the coldest day of the season yet again. The Lodhi road experienced even lower temperature at 3.1C, a record low this season for the national capital region.

The cold weather also brought in dense fog, disrupting air and rail traffic. Visibility dropped to zero metres at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, resulting in the delaying and cancellation of several flights. Authorities said at least 18 trains arriving in the capital city were also running late.

Earlier, a cold-way warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicted that no significant change over Northwest India is expected in the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of about 2 degrees Celsius over the subsequent four days.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for a cold wave today and tomorrow (Jan 16). Thereafter, Delhi is expected to observe moderate fog conditions until January 20.

The temperature in Delhi has been fluctuating between 3 to 4 degrees Celsius for the past three days in a row. On January 14, the minimum temperature was 3.5 degrees Celsius, on Saturday it was 3.6 degree Celsius and on Friday, it was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport authorities have issued an advisory for the passengers, urging them to stay in touch with their service providers to get the latest status of their flights. "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said the airport authority in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the national capital region was also grappling with 'very poor' air quality as AQI stood at 398 on Monday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The chilling weather continues to batter people even as schools were asked to reopen on Monday in the national capital. However, all schools have been directed not to conduct any classes before 9 am and after 5 pm.