/Da Vinci accidentally documented high cholesterol in Mona Lisa 346 years before modern medicine

Leonardo da Vinci, the Renaissance Master whose works continue to influence modern creative, engineering, and digital fields, unknowingly captured a disease that wasn't medically described for another three centuries. His most famous work, Mona Lisa, also known as La Gioconda or La Joconde, shows two clear signs of a hereditary cholesterol disorder. Apparently, Lisa Gherardini, the subject of the painting, died at the age of 37, and a nearly two-decade-old paper states that her early death likely proves that she was suffering from it. The tell-tale signs are visible in the painting: a yellowish, irregular patch in the inner corner of her left upper eyelid, and a swelling on the back of her right hand. They are both typical physical markers associated with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). This condition is linked to the presence of a defective gene in the body that doesn't allow low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or “bad” cholesterol) to be flushed out.

A 2008 scientific paper published in Current Cardiology Reviews talks about these two physical anomalies present in the Mona Lisa. The patch near the eye is what modern medicine calls xanthelasma, while the approximately three-centimetre-long swelling near the index finger is a lipoma or xanthoma. While the Mona Lisa was painted in 1506, the generic disorder got a formal clinical description in 1852. Leiv Ose of the Rikshospitalet in Oslo, the author of the paper, stated that the portrait is probably the first recorded evidence of familial hypercholesterolemia, over three centuries before science gave it a name.

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Ose says that the presence of these lesions in a woman between 25 and 30 years old is not a coincidence. The disease linked to cholesterol is known to manifest at an early age. Gherardini died at the age of 37, although the exact cause remains unknown. However, the scientist believes that her death at a young age is consistent with the elevated cardiovascular risk associated with the condition.

Another painting also revealed the deadly disease