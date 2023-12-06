Crime gang members pose as taxmen to loot ₹18 lakh from Mumbai family

In a scenario not much different from the 2013 Hindi film 'Special 26' that starred Akshay Kumar, a group of eight individuals recently impersonated income tax (I-T) officials to stage a 'raid' on the residence of a counterfeit jewelry businessman in Mumbai's Sion area.

The group, allegedly tipped off by one of the insiders, seized ₹18 lakh ($21,600) kept by the said jeweler for a family wedding, The Times of India reported.

The suspects were swiftly arrested by the police as the act was caught in a CCTV footage.

One of the suspects, Rajkumar Gujjar (38) has been identified as a friend of the victim's grandson.

How did the crime unfold?

According to the details of investigation reported by the Times of India, Abhay Kasle (33), a member of the gang, informed Gujjar about Sushant Lohar (33), the alleged mastermind posing as an I-T officer, promising a 10 per cent commission for raid tips.

Motivated by the lure of commissions, the unsuspecting Gujjar purportedly disclosed false information about the Patwa family's substantial cash acquisition from a property deal.

Following the staged 'seizure,' the gang, while impersonating as Income Tax officials, fabricated a legal document and instructed the family to expect an official notice by the Income Tax department.

Apart from the prime accused Sushant Lohar, key figures in the operation included Kasle and Gujjar, who played a pivotal role in the scheme, the Times of India reported.

Additionally, Santosh Patle (37), Rajaram Mangle (47), Amardeep Sonawane (29), Sharad Ekavade (33), and Bhaurao Ingle (52) were arrested for their involvement in the sham raid.

Looted money yet to be recovered

The efforts are ongoing to recover the ₹18 lakh seized by the gang.