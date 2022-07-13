Crab with 'human-like teeth': The intriguing but scary image is going viral

A deep-sea fisherman's Instagram post of his most recent catch—a crab that looks to have a full set of "human teeth"—confounded internet users. Roman Fedortsov, a photographer who works on a fishing trawler in Western Russia, posts images of some of the most unusual deep-sea finds on his Instagram feed. Fedortsov posted a picture last week that made his 652,000 followers cringe.

The caption is written in Russian and reads as follows: "Crabs... Still, there is something attractive and repulsive about them. Mother nature did her best. " The image has received a lot of likes and comments since it was shared around a week ago.Some commenters on the post were shocked by the crustacean, while others made fun of the crab and posted humorous comments.



According to his Instagram profile, Fedortsov has a peculiar collection of sea monster photos. His Instagram feed includes a fish that resembles a spider, a fish that resembles an earthworm, and a creature that resembles a blob. In other images, aquatic life can be seen swimming naturally. Social media went crazy in June over a strange-looking dead marine creature that washed ashore on a US shoreline.

User Kristine Tillotson uploaded images to Reddit depicting an animal with needle-like fangs laying dead on a pile of rocks. It seemed like its body was peeling apart and rotting. In the images, a number of individuals left speculative comments in an attempt to identify them. "I think that is called AAAAGH!" one person said. It was suggested by another user that it might be a wolf eel, a species that is found throughout the North Pacific.



(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.