Collector's dream: 'Ultra-rare' Apple trainers hit auction with $50,000 price tag

Sotheby's, the auction house, is set to sell an "ultra-rare" pair of Apple-branded trainers on its website, offering a unique opportunity for one fortunate buyer. Believed to have been custom-made for employees in the late 1980s or early 1990s, these men's trainers, equivalent to a UK size 9.5, come with an air-cushioned heel. Though in "new" condition, they do show some signs of age, such as yellowing around the midsoles, glue marks, and light blemishes on the toe boxes.

Origins and history of the obscure footwear

The full history of these trainers remains unclear. Sotheby's claims they were originally given away as a one-time gift at a national sales conference in the mid-1990s. However, in 2016, a pair was discovered at a garage sale in Palo Alto, California, and later listed for auction at a starting bid of $30,000 by Heritage Auction.

Leon Benrimon, Heritage Auction's director of modern and contemporary art, suggested that these sneakers were likely prototypes created for Apple during the late 1980s or early 1990s. According to him, only two pairs were made, with the other pair held in the Apple archives.

In the 1980s, Apple ventured briefly into a clothing and accessories line known as the Apple Collection. Although a magazine released during that time displayed various company-branded items, including jumpers, sunglasses, a toy truck, and even a windsurfer, the trainers were notably absent from the collection. In contrast, 22,000 Apple-branded shirts were sold a year before the clothing brand's launch.

Unique design and features

Apple typically avoided manufacturing products outside its expertise, opting to partner with other brands like Lamy, Honda, and Braun, which would then add their branding to white-label products. The shoes being auctioned showcase an almost all-white design, with the iconic multicoloured Apple logo adding a touch of retro charm. The auction will include a pair of red laces in the box for customisation.

Recently, a first edition 4GB iPhone in an unopened condition was sold at auction for a remarkable sum of $190,372.80, underscoring the collectable value of Apple's legacy in the auction market. As the Sotheby's auction presents an exclusive opportunity to own these rare Apple-branded trainers, collectors and tech enthusiasts alike are likely to be eagerly watching the bidding process.