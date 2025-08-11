/ChatGPT crowned best AI chess player after final win — Check where Gemini, Grok ranked

OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model defeated Elon Musk’s xAI model Grok 4 in the final round of a chess tournament to claim the crown of the best artificial intelligence (AI) chess player. Whereas, Google's model Gemini secured the third spot in the tournament, after defeating another OpenAI model. The event, which was held for three days, pitted general-purpose LLMs from multiple AI companies against each other.

As per the BBC report, Elon Musk and Sam Altman, both co-founders of OpenAI, claim their newest models are the most advanced in the world. However, despite excelling at several tasks every day, these AI systems are still developing their chess skills, as Grok made several mistakes in the final matches, including repeatedly losing its queen.

"Up until the semifinals, it seemed like nothing would be able to stop Grok 4 on its way to winning the event," said Pedro Pinhata, a writer for Chess.com. "Despite a few moments of weakness, X's AI seemed to be by far the strongest chess player... But the illusion fell through on the last day of the tournament," he added.

ChatGPT’s “convincing win” against Grok AI

Pedro noted that the "unrecognisable" and "blundering" play of the Grok prompted ChatGPT o3 to clinch a “convincing victory.” "Grok made so many mistakes in these games, but OpenAI did not," said chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura during his livestream on the final.

Before the final event of the chess scheduled for Thursday, Elon Musk had said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the earlier success of the xAI in the tournament had been a “side effect,” as the team had spent almost no effort on chess.