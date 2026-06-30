/Caught on CCTV: Thief wearing ‘PM Modi mask’ attempts burglary at mobile shop in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

In a bizarre turn of events, CCTV footage has gone viral across social media after a burglar attempted to conceal his identity using a mask of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, the incident occurred late Sunday night (June 28) in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. The suspect was captured on a nearby security camera targeting a local mobile phone shop.

The security footage depicts the individual wearing a mask commonly distributed during political campaign rallies. While donning the prime minister's likeness, the suspect repeatedly utilised an iron rod in an effort to open the shop's heavy metal shutter locks. Speaking to the news agency PTI, Kareda Station House Officer (SHO) Puran Mal Meena confirmed the unusual disguise. "The person seen attempting the theft was wearing a mask bearing the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," SHO Meena stated.

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However, the official added that the mask ultimately failed to protect the suspect's identity, as secondary surveillance cameras tracking the surrounding neighbourhood captured the individual’s uncovered face earlier in the day.

Investigators noted that the suspect had allegedly conducted a daytime reconnaissance of the area, wearing the exact same clothes but without the political mask. While this specific break-in attempt reportedly failed and the suspect fled empty-handed after failing to breach the lock, a separate mobile shop just 800 metres away was successfully burgled on the very same night. Over 35 smartphones worth approximately ₹4 to ₹5 lakh were stolen from the second location.