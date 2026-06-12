/Mobile tower stolen in Bihar: Police probe bizarre theft in Buxar. This is what happened

A bizarre case of alleged theft has emerged from Bihar's Buxar district, where a 132-foot mobile tower, a 15 kVA generator and other telecom equipment reportedly vanished from an installation site, leaving residents and authorities perplexed. The incident was reported in Dumraon, where locals were stunned to learn that a towering telecom structure, which had stood in a residential area for years, had apparently disappeared without drawing attention.

According to ETV Bharat, the incident came to light when officials and employees of GTL Infrastructure visited the site to carry out repair work on the mobile tower, which had reportedly remained non-functional for several years. Upon reaching the location, company personnel allegedly found that the 132-foot tower was missing. A 15 kVA generator set and other technical equipment installed alongside the structure were also unaccounted for.

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Following the discovery, a representative of the company submitted a written complaint at Dumraon police station, alleging theft of the tower and associated equipment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Landowner raises questions

The owner of the land where the tower had been installed, Harenath Yadav, said the telecom company had entered into a 12-year agreement in 2010 to set up the structure on his property. According to ETV Bharat, Yadav said the agreement expired in 2022 and that lease payments allegedly stopped thereafter.

"As no payment was received, notices were sent to the company on four occasions, but no action was taken. Now we have come to know that the tower and all related equipment have disappeared," Yadav was quoted as saying.