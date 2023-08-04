ugc_banner

Avocado takes centre stage, becomes wallet-friendly choice as tomato prices skyrocket in India

New DelhiEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

Currently priced at over Rs 200 per kilogram (US$2.42), these kitchen essentials are poised to breach the Rs 300 per (US$ 3.63) kilogramme mark in the near future Photograph:(Pinterest)

Historically reserved for the affluent due to their premium cost, avocados are gaining traction as an alternative in certain regions of the country. This shift is primarily attributed to the simultaneous drop in avocado prices, creating an unexpected convergence with the tomato price surge.

The staggering rise in tomato prices across India has inadvertently paved the way for avocados to claim a newfound popularity.

Historically reserved for the affluent due to their premium cost, avocados are gaining traction as an alternative in certain regions of the country.

This shift is primarily attributed to the simultaneous drop in avocado prices, creating an unexpected convergence with the tomato price surge.

Tomato price surge and market dynamics

Tomatoes, a staple ingredient in Indian cuisine, have recently witnessed an unprecedented surge in pricing.

Currently priced at over Rs 200 per kilogram (US$2.42), these kitchen essentials are poised to breach the Rs 300 per (US$ 3.63) kilogramme mark in the near future, according to wholesale traders.

The driving forces behind this escalation include disruptions in the supply chain, climatic influences, and various market dynamics.

Avocado vs Tomato: The economic twist

In a quirky economic twist, the cost-conscious have begun comparing the price per kilogram of avocados with that of tomatoes.

Surprisingly, the two are almost at par, with avocados retailing as low as Rs 59 per piece (US$ 0.71). This revelation has prompted a shift towards avocados for crafting visually appealing breakfasts, including the Instagram-famous avocado toast.

Social media buzz and breakfast choices

Social media platforms are abuzz with users highlighting the economic advantage of avocado purchases over tomatoes.

A user shared a visual juxtaposition of avocado and tomato prices on an e-commerce platform on X (previously Twitter), humorously remarking on the era where avocado toast is more cost-effective than traditional Indian breakfast choices like dosa and tomato chutney.

In recent weeks, residents of the State and Union Territory have been contending with an unparalleled surge in tomato prices, a dietary essential in numerous households throughout the region, as stated in an official announcement.

The rise in costs has been linked to a range of factors, encompassing disruptions in the supply chain, fluctuations in climatic conditions, and other intricate market influences, the release added.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

