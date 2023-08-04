Amazon founder Bezos spotted partying with partner Lauren Sánchez at $500mn yacht

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez were spotted having a party at his $500 million yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

The couple got engaged in May and were celebrating the same on Wednesday (Aug. 2)

PEOPLE quoted an insider as claiming that Bezos and Sánchez "are really in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy."

"All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," the report further quoted.

Relationship first announced in 2019

The couple first announced their relationship back in January 2019, soon after Bezos declared he was divorcing his wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott.

Sánchez too ended her 13-year-old marriage with Patrick Whitesell around the same time to get together with one of the world’s richest men.

Earlier, the couple was spotted kissing while travelling in Capri.

About the $500mn yacht

The yacht named Koru is thought to be the world's largest sailing yacht and features a wooden sculpture resembling Bezos' fiancée at the front.

The sculpture wears a Koru symbol necklace, inspired by the Māori term for loop or coil, representing the spiral shape of an unfolding silver fern frond.

Having stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, Bezos has directed his attention towards conservation and his space venture, Blue Origin.

Alongside his partner Sánchez, he collaborates on the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative aimed at combating climate change, which Sánchez co-leads.

In a joint interview last year, Bezos expressed his intention to donate most of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime.