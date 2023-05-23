Who is Lauren Sanchez, 'fiance' of world's third richest man Jeff Bezos? Know her early life and net worth

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are now engaged, a report by Page Six claimed. As per reports, the couple is currently in France attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The couple arrived at the film festival in style, travelling on a huge $500 million luxurious yacht named Kore and which features a mermaid that resembles Lauren. The couple was spotted at the posh Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc and at a private screening of the Martin Scorsese film "killers of the FLower Moon."

The news of engagement comes as Lauren was spotted wearing a huge heart-shaped ring. However no specific date or details have been disclosed, a source close to the couple told CNN about the two being engaged. The couple first went public in 2019 but have kept the details of their relationship private.

But who is Lauren Sanchez? Scroll to know about her personal life and net worth. Lauren Sanchez: Early Life & Career Lauren Wendy Sanchez born on Dec 19, 1969, is an American media personality who gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor.

She was the guest host on The View, co-host on KTTV Fox'11 Good Day Law and the anchor on Fox 11 Ten O'Clock.

Lauren is an Emmy-award-winning journalist.

The 53-year-old also worked as an entertainment reporter and philanthropist.

In 2016, she found an aerial film and production company named Black Ops Aviation. Lauren is also vice chair at Bezos Earth Fund.

The media personality was also featured in films like The Longest Yard, The Day After Tomorrow and Ted 2. Lauren Sanchez's relationship with Jeff Besoz Both Bezos and Sanchez came into a relationship after seeking a divorce from their former partners.

Bezos sought divorce from his wife MacKenzie after 25 years of their marriage, while Lauren divorced her husband Patrick Whitesell, one of Hollywood's most powerful agents, after 13 years of marriage, with whom she shares two children Ella and Evan. Lauren also shares 22-year-old son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, reported Page Six. Lauren Sanchez's Net Worth: As featured in People magazine's "50 MOst Beautiful" issues in 2010 and Us Weekly's "Hot Bodies" issues, Lauren has a net worth of $30 million as per the Celebrity net worth.com.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE