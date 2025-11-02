/All Souls’ Day 2025: Know the origin, significance, and modern-day observance

Across the world, All Souls’ Day 2025 is commemorated through a mix of traditional and contemporary customs, adding vibrancy and cultural depth to the remembrance.
All Souls Day 2025 is observed globally on November 2, a day on which a special prayer and remembrance for the souls of the faithful is done. This tradition is deeply rooted in the Christian religion, which stands as a central commemoration for honouring loved ones who have died. It also focuses on the spiritual belief in life after death and the hope for eternal peace.
With the formal institution, the tradition of All Souls Day dates back to the late 10th century of Christianity. November 2 was designated as All Souls Day by St. Odilo of Cluny, an abbot in France in 998 AD. It is devoted to praying for all souls, particularly those believed to be in purgatory.
The tradition quickly spread throughout the Catholic Church and was later embraced by other Christian denominations. Falling just after All Saints’ Day on November 1, it represents a spiritual continuity, from honouring the saints in heaven to remembering all departed souls.
Even today, the observance of All Souls’ Day preserves these long-standing customs, with families and church communities coming together for prayers, memorial masses, and acts of remembrance.
Over time, the day has also intertwined with other cultural practices, such as Mexico’s Día de los Muertos, showcasing its global influence and adaptability. Rooted in both scripture and tradition, All Souls’ Day continues to offer comfort to the faithful through prayers and biblical reflections passed down through generations.
A blend of solemn rituals and heartfelt remembrance marks All Souls’ Day.
