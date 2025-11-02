/All Souls’ Day 2025: Know the origin, significance, and modern-day observance

All Souls Day 2025 is observed globally on November 2, a day on which a special prayer and remembrance for the souls of the faithful is done. This tradition is deeply rooted in the Christian religion, which stands as a central commemoration for honouring loved ones who have died. It also focuses on the spiritual belief in life after death and the hope for eternal peace.

What is history, and its origin?

With the formal institution, the tradition of All Souls Day dates back to the late 10th century of Christianity. November 2 was designated as All Souls Day by St. Odilo of Cluny, an abbot in France in 998 AD. It is devoted to praying for all souls, particularly those believed to be in purgatory.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The tradition quickly spread throughout the Catholic Church and was later embraced by other Christian denominations. Falling just after All Saints’ Day on November 1, it represents a spiritual continuity, from honouring the saints in heaven to remembering all departed souls.

Even today, the observance of All Souls’ Day preserves these long-standing customs, with families and church communities coming together for prayers, memorial masses, and acts of remembrance.

Over time, the day has also intertwined with other cultural practices, such as Mexico’s Día de los Muertos, showcasing its global influence and adaptability. Rooted in both scripture and tradition, All Souls’ Day continues to offer comfort to the faithful through prayers and biblical reflections passed down through generations.

How is All Souls’ Day is observed?

A blend of solemn rituals and heartfelt remembrance marks All Souls’ Day.

Churches hold special masses and services dedicated to all departed souls.

Families visit cemeteries to clean and decorate graves, light candles, and place flowers in memory of loved ones.

Traditional prayers are recited for the deceased, both within families and the wider faith community.

People share All Souls’ Day quotes through cards, messages, and online platforms.

In countries such as the Philippines (Undas), Poland, and Mexico, the day includes family gatherings and shared meals.

Acts of charity, including donations to the poor, are performed to honour the memory of the departed.

In modern times, online memorial posts, virtual prayer chains, and social media tributes using remembrance hashtags have become part of the observance.