It's no longer strange when bizarre objects wash ashore. However, beachgoers are still curious to know more. In one such episode, a couple from the UK shared their encounter with a “skeleton-like” figure. The creature had fins and looked like a mermaid, but as people began crowding, an air of curiosity engulfed the mysterious creature; thereafter, photographs went viral, adding more to the waggon.

Paula and her husband, Dave Regan, were strolling around the bay area in Margate, Kent, when an unusual creature caught their attention and left them puzzled. Speaking to news outlet Daily Star, Paula said, "The head looked skeletal, but the back part – where the fishtail was - was soft and squidgy. It didn't feel slimy or decomposed, but it was definitely strange."

"Some thought it might have fallen off a boat, while others suggested it could be a figurehead from a ship – like one of those carved mermaids. I just knew no one would believe us if we didn't take a picture," she added.

Theories of UFO landings aren't unheard of, and people continue to be inquisitive to date; the curiosity around mysterious beings and aliens is never dying down. The human race's fascination with life beyond the planet is unmatched, and these sightings and viral photos are testimony to that fact.

Sharing the episode on X, a user wrote, "Call it a UFO: an unidentified floating object."

Further elaborating on such beach sightings, she added, "Last spring, beachcombers were aghast after a bloodsucking sea beast the size of a child washed ashore in the UK, sparking comparisons to the supersized sandworms from “Dune.”