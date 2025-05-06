In an attempt to safeguard its religious and cultural heritage, the Government of India sent a legal notice to Sotheby's auction house and British national Chris Peppé to halt the auction of Piprahwa gem relics associated with the Buddha.

The auction was scheduled for May 7, 2025, in Hong Kong. It had sparked outrage among Buddhist communities and heritage experts across the globe.

These relics, referred to as “duplicate jewels,” constitute the “inalienable religious and cultural heritage of India”. Sales of these items violate Indian as well as international laws, also the conventions of the United Nations.

What are the artefacts?

At the heart of the controversy is a collection of bone fragments, soapstones, crystal caskets and sandstone coffers, ancient gems, ornaments, including gold garnets, amethysts and pearls. These items are believed to have been buried with the mortal remains of the Buddha.

These were discovered in 1898 by William Claxton Peppé, a British colonial landowner, at the Piprahwa Stupa Site in the present-day Uttar Pradesh, India.

What are the objections?

Religious Significance - The relics were recognised as the earliest and most significant Buddhist archaeological discoveries of the Indian subcontinent. These are sacred to 500 million Buddhists around the world. Selling such items is a grave disrespect to religious sentiments.

Colonial context of acquisition - The relics were excavated by William Claxton Peppé during British Colonial Rule. India argues that these were taken without legitimate ownership rights. By holding the auction, Sotheby's are perpetuating continued colonial exploitation.

Violations of Indian and International laws - The Ministry of Culture claims that the auction violates Indian Antiquities Laws, as well as international conventions like the 1970 United Nations Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

Unethical Commodification- The Government argues that the buying and selling of such items is indulging in the commodification of faith and heritage. These items should be preserved in a public institution or places of worship.

What is Next?

India has demanded that Sotheby’s should immediately withdraw from the auction and return the items to India and issue a formal apology. The Ministry of Culture has also asked for the full provenance of all related items held by Peppé’s descendants. Failure to comply will result in legal ramifications in India and, Hong Kong Courts.

In response, Sotheby's has paused the auction, citing legal challenges.

