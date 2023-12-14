89-yr-old mystery is solved. An infant was buried with his 4th-great-grandmother 9,000 years ago

Almost 100 years ago, in Germany, a curious yet heart-warming discovery was made: a double burial, with a woman and an infant.

The discovery was made in 1934, and now 89 years later, scientists have uncovered new information about the grave occupants.

Buried but not forgotten

In 1934, a construction worker at the spa gardens in Bad Dürrenberg, eastern Germany, found a grave that contained an adult woman and an infant.

The grave, as per estimates, dates back 9,000 years to 7000-6800 BCE.

Their relationship remained a mystery at the time and it was believed that the two were a mother-son duo.

However, genetic analysis has now found that the two did share a relationship, but an extended one.

As per a research article published as a chapter in the conference proceedings "Propylaeum," the woman was a fourth or fifth-degree relative to the infant — a boy. The boy must've been buried decades after his (great-) great-great-great-grandmother.

A shaman

Based on the unusual objects buried with them, it was established that the adult woman must have been a shaman.

"We sequenced the entire genome of this woman who lived 9,000 years ago," article co-author, Wolfgang Haak, told Live Science.

Haak, the group leader for the Department of Archaeogenetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany said: "The Mesolithic woman from Bad Dürrenberg carries a genetic profile that is typical of Western European hunter-gatherers, a population which — as the name suggests — occupied much of central and western Europe at the end of the Upper Palaeolithic and early Holocene, so roughly after 14000 [B.C.]."

As per a statement, analysis has revealed that the woman must have been 30 to 40 years old when she died. She was of slender build and roughly 5t,1" (1.55 meters) tall.

"She had darker hair and skin colour than modern-day Europeans, and most likely lighter, bluish eyes," said Haak, adding, "These features are common in Western European hunter-gatherers."