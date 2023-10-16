ugc_banner

Over 11kg Suspected cocaine found in motorised wheelchair at Hong Kong airport

Hong KongEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

The suspect said that the wheelchair in which the drugs were found was lent to him by a friend. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Hong Kong International Airport authorities discovered 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine hidden in the cushions of an electric wheelchair during customs checks. The estimated value of the haul is $1.5 million.

Hong Kong International Airport became the stage for a startling drug discovery when customs officials unearthed approximately 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine hidden within the cushions of an electric wheelchair. Valued at around $1.5 million, the illegal stash was found during customs clearance.

The suspect had brought the electric wheelchair into the country as part of his checked baggage, along with another piece of luggage. Customs officials became suspicious during their examination, prompting a closer inspection of the wheelchair. Upon inspection, they discovered evidence that suggested the seat cushion and backrest had been re-stitched.

The 51-year-old, who is not a resident of Hong Kong and has mobility issues, informed officials that he was the director of a car rental company. He claimed that the wheelchair had been loaned to him by a friend. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

trending now

In response to this discovery, customs officials have said they would intensify checks on visitors arriving from "high-risk regions" to combat transnational drug trafficking activities, reported the BBC.

In 2022, customs checks detected 931 cases related to dangerous drugs, up from the previous year's 906 cases. Furthermore, 178 individuals were arrested for offences related to these drug cases in the previous year.

Watch | India's drug regulators crackdown on $42 billion drug industry

Not the first incident using wheelchair

This incident is not an isolated case of drugs being hidden in a wheelchair at an airport.

In November, officials at a New York airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine hidden within the wheels of a woman's wheelchair.

Similarly, in September 2022, nearly $1.6 million worth of cocaine was found concealed within the upholstery of a motorised wheelchair in the Italian city of Milan.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

RELATED

First in history: Miss Universe pageant to have two trans women contestants

McDonald’s receives backlash from Arab nations for announcing free meals to Israeli forces

Amy Schumer says her heart 'breaks for Israel and Gaza' as she reflects on ongoing conflict

Topics