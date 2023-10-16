Over 11kg Suspected cocaine found in motorised wheelchair at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong International Airport became the stage for a startling drug discovery when customs officials unearthed approximately 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine hidden within the cushions of an electric wheelchair. Valued at around $1.5 million, the illegal stash was found during customs clearance.

The suspect had brought the electric wheelchair into the country as part of his checked baggage, along with another piece of luggage. Customs officials became suspicious during their examination, prompting a closer inspection of the wheelchair. Upon inspection, they discovered evidence that suggested the seat cushion and backrest had been re-stitched.

The 51-year-old, who is not a resident of Hong Kong and has mobility issues, informed officials that he was the director of a car rental company. He claimed that the wheelchair had been loaned to him by a friend. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

In response to this discovery, customs officials have said they would intensify checks on visitors arriving from "high-risk regions" to combat transnational drug trafficking activities, reported the BBC.

In 2022, customs checks detected 931 cases related to dangerous drugs, up from the previous year's 906 cases. Furthermore, 178 individuals were arrested for offences related to these drug cases in the previous year.

Watch | India's drug regulators crackdown on $42 billion drug industry Not the first incident using wheelchair

This incident is not an isolated case of drugs being hidden in a wheelchair at an airport.

In November, officials at a New York airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine hidden within the wheels of a woman's wheelchair.

Similarly, in September 2022, nearly $1.6 million worth of cocaine was found concealed within the upholstery of a motorised wheelchair in the Italian city of Milan.