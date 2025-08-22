/'My hands are tied': Brooke Hogan says she has 'zero control' as Hulk Hogan's death becomes a mystery

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of late wrestler Hulk Hogan, has raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding his death. Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 on July 24, and his death was ruled an acute myocardial infarction, or a heart attack. She took to Instagram on Thursday, stating that she received calls from medical and law enforcement officials, asking her to access the bodycam footage and 911 tapes from the day of his death. They claim that the events captured in those records could "change the narrative" surrounding her father’s passing. ""FACT: I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals — from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing," she wrote in her Instagram stories. Also Read: Hulk Hogan's sex tape with his friend Bubba's wife bankrupted a media company

Brooke Hogan says "her hands are tied" in case of her father's death

Brooke added that they feel "so passionately about what they witnessed," that they have been urging her to "find specific answers to this very day." She added that she wasn't aware whether the same professionals had informed the medical examiner's office about the tapes and the series of events on the day Hulk Hogan died. "And if they did, I do not know why it wasn't taken into consideration." Brooke clarified, whatever the scenario, she has "zero control" and it's all up to his wife (Sky Daily). "I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad — even as his daughter. Those are the rules as I've been told."

“Do I question his general physician?”

Brooke did not attend her father's private funeral on August 5. She says there is no information on whether an autopsy would be conducted. "Any information I receive from an autopsy — if one happens — whether I believe it or not, I will be keeping private out of respect for my father," she wrote. Brooke also raised doubts over the credibility of the doctor who certified his death as a heart attack. "Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background, which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself," she added.