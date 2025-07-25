/How Hulk Hogan trained in his prime: Gym and diet secrets from his book revealed

The wrestling and sports communities are in a deep state of shock following the news of WWE legend Hulk Hogan's death. Hogan was a household name among wrestling fans in the 70s and 80s, known for his incredible talent and charisma. He was a true icon in the industry and achieved widespread fame. Throughout his wrestling career, Hogan maintained a strict diet and served as an inspiration to many fans and aspiring wrestlers. But have you ever wondered what his actual diet was and how he maintained fitness for such a prolonged time?

Diet and workout plan of Hulk Hogan

Back in his prime wrestling years, Hogan's diet was focused almost entirely on energy and bulk. He needed a high amount of energy to endure the intense travel schedule, brutal in-ring performances and ruthless training.

His daily meals were diverse, but the main objective was to yield maximum energy. Let's dig deep into his daily routine.

Breakfast often consisted of up to a dozen eggs, large portions of oatmeal and multiple sausage or hamburger patties. High fat, high protein, and high volume. Lunch and dinner leaned heavily on red meat, chicken, and fish, often with potatoes, rice, or pasta on the side. Butter, oil, and salt were welcomed. This was old-school bulking.

He also drank plenty of whole milk and used basic protein powders. His goal was to back size, power, and performance, and it was clearly visible. Hogan stood at over 6'6", weighing around 300 pounds (136 kg) in his prime, with a physique that matched a superhero-like figure.

Hulk Hogan’s workout routine, as described in his book My Life Outside the Ring, was all about building serious strength and size. He trained six days a week, focusing on heavy lifting with exercises like squats, deadlifts, and curls.