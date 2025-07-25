/Hulk Hogan's sex tape with his friend Bubba's wife bankrupted a media company

Hulk Hogan was known for his performance and the style and attitude he brought to WWE and World Championship Wrestling. However, one of his most famous fights happened outside the ring. It spiralled from a decision he took in the bedroom, following a nudge from a friend in 2006. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, had sex with his friend's wife, who was aware of what was going on. Radio personality Todd Clem, famously known as Bubba, taped the session. A clip was published by Gawker, an American blog, showing Hogan with Bubba's wife. The wrestling champion was not ready to take it lying down and sued both Clem and Gawker for invasion of his privacy. He won both lawsuits, setting a landmark judgement for celebrity cases that followed. Bubba and Hogan had been on bad terms since then, but now that the wrestler has passed, the radio host regrets not making amends with him while it was still possible. Also Read: Hulk Hogan, WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon dies at 71 after cardiac arrest

Hulk Hogan's sex tape scandal

The famous Bollea v. Gawker stemmed from Hogan's sex tape in 2012. Bubba and Hogan were once close friends. Reports suggest that it was Bubba and his wife, Heather, who initiated the idea of Hogan sleeping with her. Hogan said in an interview on The Howard Stern Show that he was depressed because of his divorce, and Heather was coming onto him. He said that she "kept going down that road", and one day the couple stopped by his house where Heather tempted him again. Hogan said that he gave in and had sex with her. However, Clem secretly taped the two of them. In October 2012, Gawker released a two-minute clip from the sex tape, including 10 seconds of explicit footage. Hogan was aghast to see that he had been filmed, insisting that it was done without his knowledge. He sued Todd and Heather Clem and said he was "completely humiliated" when the sex video became public. Bubba settled the suit on October 29, 2012, within less than 15 days of the case being filed. Also Read: Video: Hulk Hogan tears off his shirt and Trump blows a kiss at the RNC

Hulk Hogan bankrupted Gawker

Hogan then went after Gawker. A two-week trial went in favour of Hogan, who was awarded more than $140 million in damages in March 2016. Gawker editor AJ Daulerio's lawyer argued that by making a tape, "Bollea made his sex life a public matter." Hogan's lawyer asked him whether showing his genitalia had any "news value", to which Daulerio replied "no." Hogan won as his sex tape was deemed protected speech under the First Amendment. The very next day, Gawker declared bankruptcy and shut shop. The case became a landmark for celebrities whose lives are often perceived as being completely open to the public. Publishing something too personal about a celebrity still happens, but now they can sue them even if the tea is true.

Bubba revealed last week Hogan was on his "death bed"