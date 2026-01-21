Walruses, polar bears, orcas, sledge dogs and penguins are joining to 'defend Greenland' against US President Donald Trump's threats to take over the Arctic island in an epic AI video that's both hilarious and heartwarming in equal measures. Greenland, the semi-autonomous region of Denmark, and those who love it, have been engaging in a meme fest and digital information warfare already. It's clearly a David vs Goliath battle as Greenland is essentially a defenceless region unless the entire might of NATO minus the US is put to defend it, a highly unlikely prospect. But the spirit of Greenlanders is harder to defeat, going by the video. There have been several memes and videos on the subject, but this one is truly EPIC. Scroll down to watch.

What the video shows

The AI-generated 'music video' is a protest anthem, using cinematic visuals and rousing music to show resistance against Trump. The satrical 'Greenland Defense Front' joins humans, animals and even the 'spirit' of dead animals. The nearly two-minute sequence is accompanied by a satire song, “The Hungry Giant”. It refers to Trump as 'a hungry giant' who ‘wants to take our shore, orange hand reaches, but his fingers freeze and fall’.

In the snow-covered shores of the Acrcti landscape, Greenland's flag flies proudly, as Inuit-inspired warriors - both human and animal - stand defiantly on ice cliffs and ridges.

Polar bears wield harpoons and guns, as walruses drive military vehicles and seals, dogs and penguins join the effort.

Folklore creatures, notably a Tupilaq - a revenge spirit figure from Inuit legend- is shwon rising to confront the threat.

What is the song in the video saying?

The lines of the song include:



'Kalallit, not forever a home [Kalallitt are the Indigenous Inuit people of Greenland]

A hungry giant wants to take our shore

To drink the oil and eat the ore

Now the Goliath goes through the deep

And wakes every soul from their sleep

Greenland Defence Front, stay tall

Orange hand reaches, but his fingers freeze and fall

Greenland Defence Front, stay tall

No more strangers, lead the way

We stand as one, come what may

From ice and rock, our voices call

The giant stumbles, he shall fall

Greenland Defence Front, stay tall

Orange hand reaches, but his fingers freeze and fall.

Watch the video here: