Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /'EPIC': Spear-wielding polar bears, cigar-chewing walruses 'defend Greenland' against Trump threats in viral video | Watch

'EPIC': Spear-wielding polar bears, cigar-chewing walruses 'defend Greenland' against Trump threats in viral video | Watch

Vinod Janardhanan
Edited By Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 15:40 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 17:05 IST
'EPIC': Spear-wielding polar bears, cigar-chewing walruses 'defend Greenland' against Trump threats in viral video | Watch

Screenshot combo from the 'defence of Greenland' video Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

An 'epic' AI-generated video shows polar bears, walruses and Inuit spirits uniting to defend Greenland from Trump threats. The video, which incorporates satire, memes and a protest anthem into a heartwarming spectacle, is going viral.

Walruses, polar bears, orcas, sledge dogs and penguins are joining to 'defend Greenland' against US President Donald Trump's threats to take over the Arctic island in an epic AI video that's both hilarious and heartwarming in equal measures. Greenland, the semi-autonomous region of Denmark, and those who love it, have been engaging in a meme fest and digital information warfare already. It's clearly a David vs Goliath battle as Greenland is essentially a defenceless region unless the entire might of NATO minus the US is put to defend it, a highly unlikely prospect. But the spirit of Greenlanders is harder to defeat, going by the video. There have been several memes and videos on the subject, but this one is truly EPIC. Scroll down to watch.

What the video shows

The AI-generated 'music video' is a protest anthem, using cinematic visuals and rousing music to show resistance against Trump. The satrical 'Greenland Defense Front' joins humans, animals and even the 'spirit' of dead animals. The nearly two-minute sequence is accompanied by a satire song, “The Hungry Giant”. It refers to Trump as 'a hungry giant' who ‘wants to take our shore, orange hand reaches, but his fingers freeze and fall’.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the snow-covered shores of the Acrcti landscape, Greenland's flag flies proudly, as Inuit-inspired warriors - both human and animal - stand defiantly on ice cliffs and ridges.

Polar bears wield harpoons and guns, as walruses drive military vehicles and seals, dogs and penguins join the effort.

Trending Stories

Folklore creatures, notably a Tupilaq - a revenge spirit figure from Inuit legend- is shwon rising to confront the threat.

Also read: 'No going back': Donald Trump doubles down on Greenland control; Macron warns of 'world without rules'

What is the song in the video saying?

The lines of the song include:


'Kalallit, not forever a home [Kalallitt are the Indigenous Inuit people of Greenland]
A hungry giant wants to take our shore
To drink the oil and eat the ore
Now the Goliath goes through the deep
And wakes every soul from their sleep

Greenland Defence Front, stay tall
Orange hand reaches, but his fingers freeze and fall
Greenland Defence Front, stay tall
No more strangers, lead the way
We stand as one, come what may
From ice and rock, our voices call
The giant stumbles, he shall fall

Greenland Defence Front, stay tall
Orange hand reaches, but his fingers freeze and fall.

Also read: ‘You’ll find out’: Trump drops ominous hint on Greenland ahead of Davos 2026

Watch the video here:

Related Stories

About the Author

Vinod Janardhanan

Vinod Janardhanan

Share on twitter

Vinod Janardhanan

Vinod Janardhanan, PhD writes on international affairs, defence, Indian news, entertainment and technology and business with special focus on artificial intelligence. He is the de...Read More

Trending Topics