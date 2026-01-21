/'No going back': Donald Trump doubles down on Greenland control; Macron warns of 'world without rules'

US President Donald Trump reiterated his focus on taking control of Greenland, declaring on social media that there is "no going back" and describing the territory as “essential”. Asked at a White House news conference how far he would go to acquire Greenland, Trump replied, "You'll find out".

As the remarks drew international attention, French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that the world was moving towards a “shift towards a world without rules”, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the “old order is not coming back”, according to a report in the BBC.

Trump was scheduled to arrive in Davos on Wednesday, but Air Force One forced the plane to turn around due to a minor electrical fault. The White House confirmed that Trump would fly to Davos on another aircraft as the plane turned around. Meanwhile, Trump stated that there are "a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘NATO is going to be happy’: Trump on Greenland control

Earlier, Trump said in a press briefing that "things are going to work out pretty well" in Greenland. When asked whether he is likely to pay the price of the NATO alliance for Greenland, he replied, "Nobody has done more for Nato than I have, in every way," and said, "NATO is going to be happy, and we are going to be happy," adding, "We need it for world security."

He had earlier cast doubt on whether Nato would step in to support the United States if the need arose. "I know we'll come to (Nato's) rescue, but I just really do question whether or not they'll come to ours," he said, BBC reported.