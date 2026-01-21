/Davos 2026: Seven Indian CEOs invited to Trump’s WEF reception — Know who they are?

Seven of India’s most powerful corporate leaders have been invited to attend the reception of Trump following the US President’s address to the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting on Wednesday. The move comes after several business figures, including CEOs in financial services, crypto and ⁠consulting, cryptocurrency and consulting firms across the world have been invited to the venue, according to Reuters.

Global political and business heavyweights have assembled in the Swiss Alps this week amid rising worldwide uncertainty. One appearance attracting particular interest is that of US President Donald Trump, who is attending the World Economic Forum for the first time in six years. So, the most curious part of it is which Indian CEOs have been invited by Trump?

Here's the list of Indian CEOs to attend the reception:

• Anish Shah, Group Chief Executive, Mahindra Group

• Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

• Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

• Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer, Wipro

• Salil S Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys

• Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv

• Hari S. Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group

US President Donald Trump is likely to hold meetings with top global business executives in Davos, as his presence dominates this year’s World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Meanwhile, the agenda of the meeting is still unclear; however, the presence of Trump at the gathering holds a vital role amid growing global uncertainty over his recent statement on Greenland and the US tariffs on several countries.

