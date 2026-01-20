Amid rising tension between Untied States and its allies in the Western hemisphere over President Trump's goal to take Greenland under America's control, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (Jan 21) said that his country resolutely stands with Greenland and Denmark.

"Canada stands firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully supports their unique right to determine Greenland's future," Carney said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Canada was among the first countries to hear the “wake-up call” that a fundamental shift was underway, the prime minister said. He noted that Canada had benefited from an era of American hegemony, but must now pivot as major powers increasingly use economic strength as leverage. Calling for cooperation, he urged middle powers such as Canada to work together to defend a rules-based international order. “Middle powers must act together—because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu,” Carney said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier in the day, Emmanuel Macron, speaking at Davos, said France prefers respect over bullying or intimidation, hinting at Donald Trump's tariff threat.

The relations between the United States and the European Union sharply deteriorated after Trump restated his desire to acquire Greenland, saying, "Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back -- On that."

The ongoing tensions stem from Trump's announcement of imoposition of 10 percent tariffs effective February 1 against Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland for opposing his plans to acquire Greenland adding that "On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland".

Trump shares AI-edited map of the US, including Greenland and Canada

Earlier in the day, Trump shared an AI-edited image that shows him sitting alongside a map of the US that includes Greenland, Canada and Venezuela as he speaks with European leaders.

The picture, which Trump posted on Truth Social, appears to be an edited version of a photograph taken when leaders—including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen—went to Washington, DC, in August 2025.

This is not the first time Trump has made such claims. After returning to power last year, he openly suggested that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. The Canadian government firmly rejected the proposal, which later fuelled a sharp trade dispute between the two neighbouring countries.

EU stalls US trade deal

Earlier today, European Union lawmakers decided to hold off ratifying a trade deal finalised between the European bloc and the United States as part of counter mesures aginst President Trump's tariff threats over Greenland, the group's main political body confirmed. The European Parliament was planned to hold a vote in the coming week on removing tariffs on US exports as part of the agreement.