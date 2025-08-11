'Another plane on runway’: Did MP KC Venugopal's flight to Delhi narrowly avoid disaster? Air India denies near-miss claim

An Air India flight carrying five members of the Indian Parliament, including Congress MP KC Venugopal, was diverted to Chennai on Sunday (Aug 10) night after a suspected technical fault. In a post on X, Venugopal later claimed that in a "heart stopping moment" the aircraft narrowly avoided disaster when "another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway" during its first landing attempt — a claim the airline has rejected.

What happened?

Flight AI 2455 took off from Thiruvananthapuram around 8 pm on August 10, bound for Delhi. Onboard the flight were four Kerala MPs - KC Venugopal, K. Radhakrishnan, Kodikkunnil Suresh, and Adoor Prakash. Tirunelveli MP C. Robert Bruce was also on the flight.

In his X post, Venugopal claimed that "Air India flight AI 2455 from Trivandrum to Delhi - carrying myself, several MPs, and hundreds of passengers - came frighteningly close to tragedy today." He said the plane encountered "unprecedented turbulence" shortly after takeoff, adding that about an hour into the flight, the captain reported a flight signal fault and diverted the flight to Chennai.

Venugopal claims that the plane circled for nearly two hours before its first landing attempt. "Another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway. In that split second, the Captain's quick decision to pull up saved every life on board. The flight landed safely on the second attempt," he said, calling for a DGCA investigation to "investigate this incident urgently, fix accountability, and ensure such lapses never happen again".

Air India rejects Venugopal's claim