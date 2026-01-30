/Why Mark Zuckerberg says a future without smart glasses is ‘hard to imagine’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes smart glasses powered by artificial intelligence could soon become as common as smartphones. Speaking during Meta’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call, Zuckerberg said it is difficult to imagine a future where most people are not wearing AI-enabled glasses.

His comments come as Meta shifts its focus away from the metaverse and puts more money and effort into AI wearables and its own artificial intelligence models.

Meta is betting on AI glasses

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He compared today’s moment to the early days of smartphones. He said billions of people already wear glasses or contact lenses, making eyewear a natural place for new technology to grow.

“I think we’re at a moment similar to when smartphones arrived,” Zuckerberg said during the earnings call. He added that just as basic mobile phones were replaced by smartphones, traditional glasses could be replaced by AI-powered ones.

Sales of Meta smart glasses tripled over the past year. Zuckerberg described them as among the fastest-growing consumer electronics products, though he did not share exact sales figures.

Tech giants line up for smart glasses

Meta is not alone in betting on smart glasses. According to reports, Google is expected to launch its own smart glasses later this year after a $150 million partnership with eyewear brand Warby Parker. Apple is also said to be working on smart glasses, with Bloomberg reporting that some employees have been moved to the project.

Snap recently announced that it is spinning off its AR glasses business, Specs, into a separate unit to improve focus. Even OpenAI is exploring wearable devices, though its interest appears to be in smaller gadgets like AI pins or earbuds rather than glasses.

This growing interest suggests that AI wearables are becoming a key area of competition across the tech industry.

From metaverse to practical wearables

Meta’s push into smart glasses follows years of heavy spending on the metaverse through its Reality Labs division. That unit has reported large losses, including billions of dollars in a single quarter, according to company filings.

While Zuckerberg’s earlier vision of people socialising and working in virtual worlds did not take off, smart glasses are seen as more practical. Meta already sells several models, including sports-focused glasses designed for activities like running and cycling.