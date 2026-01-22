/Why adaptability and intent, not experience, now define career readiness

Across industries, organisations are facing a growing mismatch: skills are evolving faster than job roles themselves. For both recruiters and professionals, job readiness is no longer about matching past experience to a static role, it is about identifying who can adapt swiftly as the role itself continues to change.

This shift sits at the centre of the second episode of ‘Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with LinkedIn’ created in collaboration with Zee Media. In conversation with Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Wipro, the episode explores how AI is accelerating changes in skill demand; and what it takes to be career-safe and future-ready in India’s evolving job market.

In the AI era, upskilling and learning is perpetual

AI is accelerating a longer-term transition in how work is defined and delivered. Ruchee Anand highlights the scale of this shift, noting that nearly 70% of the skills required to succeed in roles today are expected to change by 2030. This change represents a fundamental compression in the lifecycle of skill sets, demanding that professionals continuously add to their skills arsenal.

Sanjeev Jain places this moment of change in perspective by comparing AI’s impact today to the industrial revolution's introduction of the assembly line, an innovation that permanently reshaped how we work. For that reason, he emphasises that AI literacy today enables organisations to innovate at scale, making its relevance critical across experience levels, including leadership roles. AI understanding is fast becoming the baseline; what will differentiate professionals is what they build on top of it.

New skill priorities: The human edge takes centre stage

As AI proficiency becomes the baseline requisite, human capabilities are emerging as the real differentiator. Anand points out that creativity, problem-solving, strategic thinking, and innovation are now critical skills across roles - from technology to finance and operations. This blended skill set is exactly what recruiters are struggling to find. 64% of recruiters in India find it difficult to identify candidates who bring the right mix of technical and human skills.

Learnability is the real differentiator

Bridging this gap requires continuous learning and the ability to signal it clearly. Anand explains this through a simple traffic-signal analogy. She sees unexplained career breaks or transitions as the red signal. Professionals should explain these on their profile to give recruiters a complete picture. Incomplete profiles, especially those missing important skills, are a yellow signal to recruiters. Profiles that showcase readiness with clarity, such as a sharp profile summary, strong skill set, and a clear indication of job search intent with the ‘Open to Work’ badge – provide the green signal to recruiters.

Features such as Open to Work, notice period, salary expectations, and updated skills help recruiters assess readiness faster and with greater confidence. In fact, LinkedIn profiles are up to 5.6x more likely to be viewed by recruiters if you list five or more skills. In an evolving job market, it’s the professionals who clearly signal learning, intent, and adaptability who will turn possibility into progress.