/What is Facebook’s creator fast track? Meta promises payouts and reach for new creators

In a move to attract creators from rival platforms, Facebook has launched a new monetisation initiative called “Creator Fast Track”. The programme aims to help creators grow faster on Facebook by offering guaranteed earnings and increased content reach. The company said it paid nearly $3 billion to creators in 2025, marking a 35 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

What is Creator Fast Track?

Creator Fast Track is designed for creators who already have an audience on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.

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Instead of building a following from scratch, eligible creators can:

Get increased reach on Facebook Reels

Receive guaranteed monthly payments

Access monetisation tools immediately

According to Facebook, the programme is focused on easing the transition for creators moving across platforms.

“We wanted to address creators’ concerns about starting from scratch,” said Yair Livne, Vice President of Creator Product at Facebook.

How much can creators earn?

The programme offers fixed monthly payouts based on a creator’s existing audience:

$1,000 per month for creators with at least 100,000 followers

$3,000 per month for creators with over 1 million followers

These payments are available for the first three months of participation.

Facebook said creators can also continue earning through its existing monetisation tools after the programme ends.

More reach and no strict entry barriers

One of the key features of the programme is easier access. Creators do not need to meet Facebook’s usual eligibility criteria, such as minimum follower counts on the platform. This allows them to start earning immediately. The company also said it will continue boosting creators’ reach even beyond the three-month payment period if needed, until they establish an audience. Another important detail is that creators do not need to produce entirely new content. They can reuse their existing content library, including previously published videos.

Facebook’s growing creator economy

Facebook shared several figures to highlight its growing creator ecosystem: Nearly $3 billion paid to creators in 2025 35 per cent year-on-year growth in payouts Over 30 per cent increase in creators earning more than $10,000 annually 60 per cent of payouts came from Reels The company is clearly focusing on short-form video to compete with TikTok and YouTube.

New tools to track earnings

Alongside the programme, Facebook is introducing new performance metrics to help creators understand their earnings better.

These include:

Qualified views: Views that are eligible for monetisation

Earnings rate: Estimated earnings per 1,000 qualified views

Non-qualified views: Explanation of why some views do not generate revenue

For example, very short views such as users scrolling past a video quickly may not count towards earnings.

What this means for creators

The launch of Creator Fast Track shows increasing competition between social media platforms for top creators. With guaranteed payments, wider reach and easier entry, Facebook is trying to position itself as a strong alternative for creators looking to diversify their income. For creators, the programme offers a chance to test a new platform without losing income during the transition. As short-form video continues to dominate online content, platforms are investing more to retain and attract talent.