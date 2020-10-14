US election 2020: Twitter fined $100,000 for campaign violations; earned twice during process

Tech giant Twitter has been fined $100,000 for ''multiple campaign finance violations'' for failing to keep records of advertisements public.

It has been asked to pay Washington state's Public Disclosure Transparency Account the state's Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Tuesday.

It comes with less than a month to go for the United States election 2020 on November 3.

Interestingly, Twitter earned nearly $200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 through 2019 but failed to follow Washington state disclosure laws, the attorney general's office said in a statement.

According to papers filed at the King County Superior Court, the company failed to maintain the required records for at least 38 Washington candidates and committees that reported paying $194,550 for political advertising on Twitter's platform since 2012.

"Transparency in political advertising is critical to a free and informed electorate," Ferguson said. "Whether you are a local newspaper or a multinational social media platform, you must follow our campaign finance laws."