/Unlimited leave, zero stress: How an 'AI manager' cost this startup Rs 6 million

A New York-based startup founder recently implemented an artificial intelligence-powered workplace model, allowing employees to take unlimited leave and actively avoid unnecessary stress. However, this algorithmic approach to management backfired spectacularly, reportedly costing the company a massive loss of Rs 6 million.

The costly experiment has ignited a fierce debate in the corporate world. Can artificial intelligence truly replace human managers, or is the human touch still essential for leading successful teams? While AI is becoming an exceptionally efficient manager, human leadership remains indispensable for long-term team success.

Where AI excels as a manager

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There is no denying that technology brings incredible efficiency to the modern workplace. Artificial intelligence is highly effective at resource allocation. It can seamlessly optimise workloads, timelines, and schedules based on real-time data.

Furthermore, algorithms provide valuable data-driven insights. AI can track performance metrics and flag project bottlenecks without bias. It also excels at process automation, automating status updates, reporting, and routine coordination seamlessly.

However, managing tasks is very different from leading people.

The irreplaceable human element

When the New York startup handed the reins to an algorithm, it lacked the nuance needed to balance employee well-being with actual business performance. This highlights exactly where human leaders are essential.

Employees require empathy and trust to thrive. They need human connection, psychological safety, and genuine support during personal or professional challenges. Artificial intelligence operates strictly on data patterns, lacking moral reasoning, values, and accountability when difficult decisions arise.

Striking the right balance

While an algorithm might optimise toward pre-set goals, human leaders inspire purpose, resolve interpersonal conflicts, and build company culture.

The future of work lies in AI-augmented leadership, where technology handles logistics and humans guide people. AI can handle the operational engine, the management of tasks, freeing human leaders to focus on coaching, vision, and emotional intelligence.