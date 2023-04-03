Twitter's 'nonsensical' legacy blue ticks up and running even after April 1 deadline

Twitter's fanciful blue ticks for legacy verified accounts remain intact despite Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk's announcement that the social media platform will begin winding down such ticks from April 1. Before billionaire business magnate Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform used to selectively ascribe blue ticks to individuals and businesses of perceived significance after due verification. Such accounts were called legacy verified accounts.

Soon after Musk's takeover, the legacy verification process was replaced by Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that anybody can subscribe for a price.

Musk has called the legacy blue ticks for verified profiles as 'corrupt' and 'nonsensical' in the past. On April 24, Twitter verified said in a tweet, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks."

On December 22, 2022, while replying to a tweet describing legacy verified accounts as 'ruthless', Musk had teased the winding down of blue ticks for legacy Twitter accounts.

"In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical," Musk had said.

Twitter Blue offers the blue checkmark next to the users' profile name beside other features. In India, Twitter Blue costs ₹900 per month on iOS and Android devices and ₹650 on the web. Users can also buy an annual plan that comes with a 12 per cent discount. In other countries, the localised pricing for Twitter Blue starts at $8/month or $84/year.

Twitter legacy blue tick overhaul: New York Times' account no more a verified one

So far, Twitter has only removed the gold "verified" marker from the New York Times' account.

The CEO also bashed the news organisation as spreading "propaganda". In the morning, Musk targeted NYT in several tweets, saying, "The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting" and calling its main feed the "equivalent of diarrhoea" and "unreadable".

After the launch of the Twitter Blue subscription service, the organisations would have to pay a monthly fee of $1,000 (Rs 82,410) in the United States and $50 (Rs 4,120) for each extra affiliated account to keep the gold tick.

