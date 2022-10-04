Twitter releases edit feature for Blue subscribers in Australia, Canada and New Zealand

On Monday, the social media giant rolled out its edit button feature which was announced earlier this year. According to reports, this feature will only be available for the microblogging apps’ Blue subscribers in three countries, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The users in the US will also be able to access this feature soon, said Twitter. This comes days after they tested the feature and posted the following tweet on September 30.





hello



this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022 ×

This feature now enables Twitter Blue subscribers in the aforementioned countries to edit their tweets 5 times in up to 30 mins after posting them. However, once you edit the tweet it will show a timestamp of what time was the tweet edited and people reading the tweet can tap the label to view the edit history of the tweet. The users will be able to see if the tweet is edited or not by the tiny pencil icon next to the timestamp.

Twitter prior to the release told TechCrunch that they will observe how people use the edit button based on which they can change the number of edits available in the approved timeframe. They also indicated it will make this feature available to the paid users first to gather feedback based on which they can tune functionality accordingly.

“For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said”, Twitter wrote on their blog. They made the announcement of the feature rolling out on the platform late yesterday with the following tweet.

test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand!



US coming soon pic.twitter.com/7NNPRC0t1I — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022 ×

Notably, the Twitter Blue version is only available in countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, the microblogging platform has not indicated if and when they plan to roll out the paid version to other countries.





