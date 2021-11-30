Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said this in his very first e-mail as captain of the ship

India-born Parag Agrawal was appointed as CEO of Twitter on Monday. He succeeded Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter. In his very first e-mail to Twitter employees, Agrawal sounded upbeat and ambitious about the future of the company.

"Thank you, Jack. I'm honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and friendship," Agrawal wrote at the very beginning.

"I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While, it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me...I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and exciting opportunities ahead of us," he said.

Saying there was 'no limit' to what Twitter can achieve when everyone joins forces, he drew attention to the 'ambitious goals' that had been set. But at the same time, Parag Agrawal underlined that it was equally important to see how these goals were going to get achieved.

"Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together. We recently updated out strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But out critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each one of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact," he wrote in his e-mail to employees.

Read the full email

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021 ×

With Parag Agrawal's elevation as CEO, Twitter has joined growing list of major American tech companies who have India-born professionals at the helm.

Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM are some of the other major names.