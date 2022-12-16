TikTok testing new horizontal full-screen mode: Report

TikTok is testing a new horizontal full-screen mode with selected users globally in what is being seen as a direct competition to YouTube. Users who will be able to access this feature will see a ''full screen'' button appearing on videos in their feed, a report by TechCrunch on Wednesday said. Upon clicking the button, the video will now change to a horizontal full screen.

It is not yet known when will this mode be available to all users or whether the company plans to even release it. If the feature is officially released, it may look different than the test product, the TechCrunch report said.

Often TikTok creators will add a ''turn your phone'' message at the beginning of their videos so that viewers can enjoy the experience if the videos are recorded horizontally.

However with the horizontal full-screen mode, creators will no longer have to share the message, the report added.

Some people may welcome the new screen mode while others may not as TikTok has been known for popularising the vertical video format.

TikTok's prominence in the online space continues to grow but the company has come under scrutiny from many countries including the United States.

On December 8, the video platform was sued by the US state of Indiana over child safety and security fears. According to the lawsuit, TikTok's algorithms served up "abundant content depicting alcohol, tobacco, and drugs; sexual content, nudity, and suggestive themes" to users who were as young as 13, news agency AFP reported.

In a statement, Indiana's attorney general Todd Rokita said that the Tiktok app was a malicious and menacing threat unleased on the state's consumers "by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users.''



