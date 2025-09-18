/The Internet of Things (IoT): Why everything is getting smarter

The Internet of Things (IoT) has evolved from a futuristic concept into the backbone of modern connectivity. By the end of 2025, billions of devices worldwide will be communicating seamlessly, transforming everything from household appliances to entire urban infrastructures.

This technological revolution isn't just about connectivity and convenience. It's reshaping how businesses operate, how cities function, and how we live our daily lives. From smart thermostats that learn our preferences to industrial sensors that prevent costly breakdowns, IoT is creating a more intelligent, responsive world.

Growth of IoT Devices

The numbers surrounding IoT (Internet of Things) adoption are growing rapidly. According to Statista, the global IoT market is projected to reach $1.39 trillion by 2025, with over 75 billion connected devices expected worldwide. This represents a massive increase from just 15 billion devices in 2020.

IoT Analytics reports that enterprise IoT connections alone grew by 18 per cent in 2024, with industrial IoT leading the charge. Manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics sectors are driving much of this expansion, seeking efficiency gains through real-time monitoring and automation.

The GSMA's latest intelligence report highlights that cellular IoT connections surpassed 2.4 billion globally in 2024, demonstrating the technology's reliability for mission-critical applications. This growth spans multiple sectors, from smart agriculture monitoring soil conditions to connected vehicles improving road safety.

Privacy and Security in a Connected World

As IoT devices proliferate, security concerns have become paramount. The BBC's recent investigation revealed that many consumer IoT devices lack basic security protocols, making them vulnerable to cyber attacks and data breaches.

Industry experts emphasise that security must be built into IoT devices from the ground up, not added as an afterthought. The European Union's Cyber Resilience Act, coming into effect in 2025, mandates stricter security standards for IoT manufacturers.

Privacy concerns also loom large as these devices collect vast amounts of personal data. From smart speakers recording conversations to fitness trackers monitoring health metrics, users must carefully consider what information they're willing to share for convenience.

Data encryption, regular software updates, and transparent privacy policies are becoming essential requirements rather than optional features in the IoT ecosystem.

The Future: Smarter Cities

Smart city initiatives represent perhaps the most ambitious application of IoT technology. Cities worldwide are deploying interconnected systems to manage traffic, reduce energy consumption, and improve public services.

IoT sensors monitoring consumption in Barcelona's smart city Photograph: (X)

Barcelona's smart city project has reduced water usage by 25 per cent through IoT sensors monitoring consumption patterns, whilst Singapore's smart traffic management system has cut travel times by up to 15 per cent using real-time data analytics.

The integration of 5G networks is accelerating smart city development is providing the high-speed, low-latency connections necessary for real-time urban management. From autonomous public transport to predictive maintenance of infrastructure, cities are becoming living, breathing digital ecosystems.

Looking ahead, the combination of IoT, artificial intelligence, and edge computing promises even more sophisticated urban solutions.

Cities will anticipate problems before they occur, optimise resource usage automatically, and provide personalised services to residents.