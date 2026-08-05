/The AI job revolution: Which roles will survive and which are at risk?

Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally transforming the global job market by creating immense new opportunities while wiping out many traditional roles. Speaking at the UTD Summit, industrialist Anand Mahindra stressed that continuous learning and adaptability will be the ultimate keys to long-term career success.

His insights align closely with employment data from global economic research institutions, including the World Economic Forum (WEF), Goldman Sachs, and the McKinsey Global Institute. As automation accelerates, the message for the global workforce is clear: workers must urgently upskill or risk obsolescence.

Tech and 'human-centric' roles set to boom

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The careers most likely to grow fall into two distinct categories: technology infrastructure and roles requiring high human empathy.

AI, Data and Tech Infrastructure:

AI and Machine Learning Specialists: Companies desperately need experts for designing, training, and deploying AI models.

Data Analytics Engineers: Specialists are required for managing the massive datasets vital for AI applications.

Cybersecurity Specialists: Protecting automated systems and cloud infrastructure from threats is a rapidly growing priority.

Energy Infrastructure Experts: Engineers, electricians, and technicians are needed to build complex power systems for AI hardware.

Fintech Engineers: Software developers are heavily relied upon for integrating automation into financial and enterprise operations.

Roles Requiring Physical Presence:

Healthcare Professionals: The human touch provided by doctors, nurses, therapists, and elderly care specialists cannot be replicated by AI.

Educators: Specialised teachers, vocational trainers, and corporate upskilling leads will remain in high demand.

Skilled Trades: Construction workers, plumbers, and HVAC technicians offer physical field services safe from automation.

Jobs at the highest risk of vanishing

Conversely, roles that involve routine, predictable, or rule-based cognitive tasks face the highest risk of heavy reduction or outright replacement.

Administrative Clerks: AI agents handle record processing and scheduling much faster and without error.

Customer Support: Generative AI chatbots and voice assistants now manage tier-1 and tier-2 customer support efficiently.

Basic Bookkeepers: Tax software and automated invoicing systems are replacing basic accounting routines.

Entry-Level Designers: AI image generation tools and copy generators substitute basic media creation.

Retail Staff: Autonomous checkout systems and self-checkout stations replace manual cash handling.

Insurance Underwriters: Rule-based algorithm engines process application data significantly faster than traditional manual review.

How to survive the AI revolution