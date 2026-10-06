/Tesla car sales show signs of recovery as deliveries beat forecasts

Tesla may finally be turning a corner after two consecutive years of falling vehicle sales. The electric carmaker delivered 486,532 vehicles in the third quarter of 2026, comfortably beating analysts’ estimate of 456,896, according to Visible Alpha data. The stronger-than-expected numbers sent Tesla shares more than 5 per cent higher in early trading on October 2. More importantly, the result means the company now needs just 311,448 deliveries in the fourth quarter to avoid a third straight annual decline.

Europe becomes key to Tesla’s recovery

Tesla’s rebound comes as its performance in Europe improves after a difficult 2025.

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European sales had been hit by several factors, including political backlash against CEO Elon Musk and competition from cheaper Chinese electric vehicles. But registrations have recovered sharply this year. Tesla recorded stronger growth in markets including France and Denmark during the third quarter. Government incentives, easier comparisons with last year and growing interest in electric vehicles have all helped the recovery. The company’s Full Self-Driving technology could provide another boost. Tesla’s FSD software has now been approved in eight European countries, although its rollout remains gradual.

Tesla no longer relying only on US incentives

The result is particularly significant because a $7,500 US federal tax credit for EV buyers expired in September 2025. Tesla therefore faced a tougher US market comparison this year. Analysts have responded by raising their expectations for Tesla’s full-year deliveries. The latest consensus cited by Reuters puts 2026 deliveries at 1.82 million vehicles, up from 1.65 million in June.

Musk’s bigger Tesla bet goes beyond cars

Despite the delivery improvement, investors are increasingly looking beyond Tesla’s traditional car business.