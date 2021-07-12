Super Mario 64 from 1996 is now the most expensive game ever, click here to know the price

A sealed cartridge of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 sold for $1.56 million at auction.



The Super Mario cartridge manufactured in 1996 is one of the first versions of the game still in existence.

The game sold for more than the previous record price for a single video game, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

This copy of the N64 classic has no sign of being a special or rare print; instead, it bears an exceptional Wata Games rating of 9.8 out of 10, making it the most pristine copy of the 25-year-old game you'll ever discover.

When asked who bought the game, a spokesperson did not immediately comment.

On June 23, 1996, Super Mario 64 was released in Japan for the first time.

On September 29, 1996, the game was released in North America, and on March 1, 1997, it was released in Europe.

It was well-received by critics and is the best-selling Nintendo 64 game.

Meanwhile, the record for the most costly video game ever has grown substantially in the last 12 months.

Here is the record's timeline:

July 11th, 2021: copy of Super Mario 64 sells for $1,560,000



July 9th, 2021: copy of The Legend of Zelda sells for $870,000



April 2nd, 2021: copy of Super Mario Bros. sells for $660,000



November 23rd, 2020: copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sells for $156,000



July 10th, 2020: copy of Super Mario Bros. sells for $114,000

According to the auction house, Super Mario 64 was the best-selling Nintendo 64 game and the first to showcase the Mario character in 3D.

