/'Resign Zuckerberg': Meta AI has destroyed millions of lives in last 2 months

Somewhere right now, an Instagram creator who spent years building an audience — posting original content, growing a community, earning a living from brand deals and affiliate income — is staring at a screen that says their account has been disabled for violating Community Standards. They did not violate anything. There is no explanation. There is no human to speak to. There is no appeal process that leads to a real person reviewing the decision. Their archive of content is gone. Their income stream is gone. Their digital identity is gone. And a few scrolls away on the same platform, an AI-generated bot account with a blue tick verification badge is posting synthetic content to thousands of followers without consequence.

The Scale Of The Damage

This is not an isolated glitch. It is happening at scale, across countries, and it has been accelerating throughout 2025 and 2026. Meta has systematically laid off its human content moderation teams and replaced them with AI enforcement systems that flag, restrict, and permanently disable accounts automatically — with no human review involved in the vast majority of cases. Meta's own Oversight Board confirmed in June 2026 that the company's account bans lack due process and transparency. The board noted that many bans appeared to have been made entirely by automated systems, with users receiving no meaningful explanation and no viable path to appeal. A Change.org petition against Meta's wrongful account bans has gathered nearly 56,000 signatures, with users describing the loss of accounts that represented years of work and, in many cases, their primary source of income.

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The False Flags That Ruin Real Lives

The AI moderation system is not just overzealous — it is systematically wrong in ways that destroy real people's lives. Thousands of users have reported having their accounts disabled after the AI falsely flagged ordinary content — including family photos of children at swimming pools or on holiday — as child sexual exploitation material. The accusations are not just incorrect; they are deeply damaging to the people they target. Users who have never posted anything remotely inappropriate find themselves branded with the most serious violation Meta's system can assign, with no way to contest the accusation and no human moderator reviewing the decision before it is enforced.

Creators And Small Businesses Hit Hardest

For Instagram creators in India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who built their entire livelihood on the platform — selling products, running coaching businesses, building personal brands — a wrongful ban is not an inconvenience. It is an economic catastrophe. Years of content, followers, brand relationships, and revenue disappear in an instant. The same is true for small businesses that use Instagram as their primary sales and marketing channel. When the AI disables their account, their customer base is cut off overnight with no warning and no recourse. Meanwhile, the platform continues to reward AI-generated bot accounts with verification badges and algorithmic visibility, making the gap between how Meta treats real humans and synthetic accounts impossible to ignore.

No Human To Call, No Appeal That Works

Meta's Oversight Board explicitly recommended that the company provide users with a meaningful appeals process that allows written explanations, notify users when AI systems are responsible for enforcement decisions, and create a dashboard where users can review their violation history and understand what happened. These recommendations exist because none of these things currently exist. A creator whose account is wrongfully disabled today has no customer support number to call, no email that leads to a human reviewer, and no transparent process for challenging the decision. The appeals button inside the app leads, in most reported cases, to an automated response that upholds the original decision — made by the same AI system that got it wrong in the first place.

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