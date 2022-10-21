Report: Apple’s VP of industrial design, Evans Hankey to quit after three years

Evans Hankey, one of the heads of Apple Inc’s design group, is set to quit three years after taking over from Jony Ive in 2019, said a report by Bloomberg, citing the people with the knowledge on the matter. The VP of industrial design’s exit from the company was reportedly announced at the Cupertino, California-based firm this week.

According to the report, she told her colleagues that she will remain at Apple for the next six months. Meanwhile, the company has not announced who will take over yet. Hankey took over as a replacement for Ive, the company’s iconic chief of design for nearly two decades, and spent several years reporting to him and has since reported to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.

On Friday, the company confirmed her departure and the spokesperson for the company issued the following statement, “Apple’s design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple.”

It added, “The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.”

Hankey’s exit from Apple could affect the company’s future design plans, said the report, while also raising questions about how its products will change after the Ive-era. Another report suggests that this news again casts a shadow of doubt over the importance of design at the tech giant.

This also comes amid the company’s work on pushing some of the newer devices in the near future including mixed reality headsets as well as potentially an electric car which is reported to be produced in the upcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies)



